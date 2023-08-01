Ask the Expert
Hot and mostly dry a few days

By Yolanda Amadeo
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 7:32 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Beautiful sunshine for most with seasonal 90s and triple digit feels like readings this afternoon. Drier air has filtered in with little relief from the heat. Isolated showers are tracking from north to south in our far eastern counties where there’s a Marginal Risk for strong-severe storms.

Rain chances remain slim into midweek. As winds shift toward the southwest showers become likely late week through the weekend. Scattered showers and storms will fire up each afternoon and hold into early evening. Summer heat remains seasonal with highs low-mid 90s and lows mid 70s the next 7 days. Moisture increases and so does the humidity which keeps it feeling much hotter as heat indices top 100°+.

In the tropics, there’re two systems over the western Atlantic. Neither poses a threat to the lower 48.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

