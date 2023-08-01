Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Best Life

Driver gets 22 years in prison for DUI crash that killed 25-year-old woman

Investigators said that Lacey Lewis and her boyfriend were walking in the crosswalk when Stahl...
Investigators said that Lacey Lewis and her boyfriend were walking in the crosswalk when Stahl “plowed into” them, the district attorney said.(District Attorney John Kellner's office)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOULGAS COUNTY, Colo. (Gray News) – A driver has been sentenced to more than two decades in prison for a crash that killed a young woman who was walking in a crosswalk last year.

On Monday, a judge sentenced 46-year-old Jessica Stahl to 22 years in prison for the death of 25-year-old Lacey Lewis.

On June 16, 2022, just after 2 a.m., the Parker Police Department responded to an intersection for the crash. When officers arrived, they found Lewis in the middle of the road. She died several hours later at the hospital.

Investigators said that Lewis and her boyfriend were walking in the crosswalk when Stahl “plowed into” them, the district attorney said. Lewis’ boyfriend was not injured.

On Monday, a judge sentenced 46-year-old Jessica Stahl to 22 years in prison for the death of...
On Monday, a judge sentenced 46-year-old Jessica Stahl to 22 years in prison for the death of 25-year-old Lacey Lewis.(District Attorney John Kellner's office)

Police said Stahl initially stopped and asked Lewis’ boyfriend, “Did I hit her?”

The district attorney said Stahl did not call 911 or offer any help to the victim. She stayed in her car for six minutes before speeding away to flee police officers, the district attorney said.

Officers only had to chase Stahl for about a mile before she pulled over. Stahl was arrested and taken to a hospital for a blood draw. However, Stahl’s veins were destroyed from heroin use, officials said.

“Two nurses with more than 40 years of combined experience couldn’t draw blood,” Deputy District Attorney Sherri Giger said in a statement. “Medical staff and officers had never witnessed such extensive track marks and destroyed veins from heroin use.”

However, a urine sample showed drug use including heroin, fentanyl, meth, Vicodin, suboxone and diphenhydramine.

Officials also said Stahl had her young child in the car at the time of the crash.

A jury convicted Stahl of five offenses, including vehicular homicide while driving under the influence. Following her conviction, she received her prison sentence.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Lindsay Shiver.
Thomasville community reacts to woman’s failed murder-for-hire plot against husband in Bahamas
The other victim injured was last reported to be in the emergency room after the Monday night...
1 dead, 1 injured in Tifton drive-by shooting
The owner said the incident happened on July 12.
Update: Jimmy John’s employees arrested following controversial video
Marcus Edward Blakely, 43, took over $6,000 worth of property after entering the residence of...
APD searching for suspect in $6K robbery
After searching the area, officers say they found a 22-year-old man lying on the ground behind...
1 dead in Valdosta shooting, investigation ongoing

Latest News

Crews will close off Jefferson Street from 7th Avenue to W. Society Avenue to work on the...
Portion of Jefferson Street in Albany to be closed for nearly 1 year for sewer project
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference,...
Trump charged by Justice Department for efforts to overturn his 2020 presidential election loss
NASA said a young planet has been observed near a red dwarf star, which blasts the planet with...
Planet’s atmosphere blasted away by red dwarf star, NASA says
All Colquitt County Schools will start their first day of school Wednesday, August 2nd. Here at...
Colquitt County back to school preparations
Students from the El Roi academy join a demonstration to demand the freedom of New Hampshire...
Efforts to help Haitians suffer new blow with kidnapping of American nurse and daughter