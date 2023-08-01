Dougherty Co. sheriff will not seek reelection in 2024

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Dougherty County Sheriff Kevin Sproul does not plan to run for re-election in 2024.

Sproul has announced his endorsement for Dougherty County Chief Deputy Terron Hayes to take his place.

At the Dougherty County Jail on Tuesday, Sproul recapped his nearly 42 years of service in the county.

He started as a jailer at just 24 years old and says after witnessing jailers beat an inmate badly on his first night on the job, he was inspired to make a difference.

Now, he’s hopeful that Hayes can continue the work he started in the county.

