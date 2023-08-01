Dougherty Co. partners with property survey company to help with zoning projects, areas

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Starting on Tuesday, you may notice people around your neighborhood, taking pictures of houses and properties, but it’s probably not what you think.

All month long, surveyors from the iVueit company will be outside taking pictures of both public properties and private properties.

“What they’re focused on is kind of the infrastructure that the county has in place in the rural areas and how they connect to the neighborhoods or maybe connect to your home,” Assistant County Administrator Barry Brooks said. “And what it’ll help is with our planning department and the planning commission for any kind of land use or zoning kind of questions.”

Once the photos are taken through the iVueit company, they’ll be entered into a county database.

“These folks should not be on their property,” District 6 Commissioner Anthony Jones said. “They should be on the right of way, but if they are- if they happen to just get off onto the property, all the property owner has to do is ask them to leave the property. And if they have a problems with that, they can call our non-emergency number which is 311.”

“The people that are taking the photographs should have a letter issued by the county saying that they’re an authorized representative to be doing this photographic survey during the month of August,” Brooks said.

The county says this database will allow them to access information regarding zoning projects and areas more quickly for residents.

“They can pull up and see exactly what property that the people are looking at or that’s in question, so it should be a benefit,” Brooks said.

“This is going to be a great opportunity to help with planning,” Jones added. “Planning and zoning. It’ll also help the commission to make rational decisions when it comes down to zoning.”

