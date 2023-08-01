Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Best Life

Colquitt County back to school preparations

All Colquitt County Schools will start their first day of school Wednesday, August 2nd. Here at...
All Colquitt County Schools will start their first day of school Wednesday, August 2nd. Here at Willie J. Williams Middle School their motto is "Stronger Together".(Source: WALB)
By Fallon Howard
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - Colquitt County Schools return Wednesday and the new principal for Willie J. Williams Middle School has already set new priorities for the school year.

New principal Dr. Josh Purvis is focused on continuous improvement and unity. That is why the motto for this school year is “stronger together.”

“We call them the three C’s here at Williams. We are focusing on co-teaching, classroom management and capturing kid’s hearts,” said Dr. Josh Purvis new principal of Willie J. Williams Middle School.

One academic initiative this school year is implementing is a new reading program, aimed at growth in student performance.

“Two years ago, our teachers selected the reading program and curriculum, and they went through that process. So last year was our first year of implementation, and our teachers did a fantastic job and so I’m looking forward to seeing even more growth in year two,” said Mr. Ben Wiggins, Superintendent for Colquitt County Schools.

The new principal leaves the staff with one message ahead of the first day of school.

“We realized that we can’t capture their minds until we capture their hearts. So, we are very excited to use some of the strategies we have learned. To help us better establish relationships with our students, better establish relationships with each other, and help us better establish relationships with our parents,” said Dr. Purvis.

The kickoff to the school year will be Tuesday’s Senior Sunrise at Colquitt County High school. WALB News will be there live, bright and early at 6:30 a.m.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Lindsay Shiver.
Thomasville community reacts to woman’s failed murder-for-hire plot against husband in Bahamas
The other victim injured was last reported to be in the emergency room after the Monday night...
1 dead, 1 injured in Tifton drive-by shooting
The owner said the incident happened on July 12.
Update: Jimmy John’s employees arrested following controversial video
Marcus Edward Blakely, 43, took over $6,000 worth of property after entering the residence of...
APD searching for suspect in $6K robbery
After searching the area, officers say they found a 22-year-old man lying on the ground behind...
1 dead in Valdosta shooting, investigation ongoing

Latest News

Dougherty County Schools returned back to school Tuesday
Monroe High School students welcomed back in high spirits
People throughout the community came to support students on their way back to school.
Monroe High School students welcomed back in high spirits
Students, parents and faculty were able to meet Dr. Lockhart personally at the meet and greet...
Valdosta City Schools hosts meet and greet with new superintendent
This year about 13,000 students are expected to return throughout the Dougherty County School...
Dougherty Co. teachers prepare for back-to-school changes