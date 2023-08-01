Colquitt County back to school preparations

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - Colquitt County Schools return Wednesday and the new principal for Willie J. Williams Middle School has already set new priorities for the school year.

New principal Dr. Josh Purvis is focused on continuous improvement and unity. That is why the motto for this school year is “stronger together.”

“We call them the three C’s here at Williams. We are focusing on co-teaching, classroom management and capturing kid’s hearts,” said Dr. Josh Purvis new principal of Willie J. Williams Middle School.

One academic initiative this school year is implementing is a new reading program, aimed at growth in student performance.

“Two years ago, our teachers selected the reading program and curriculum, and they went through that process. So last year was our first year of implementation, and our teachers did a fantastic job and so I’m looking forward to seeing even more growth in year two,” said Mr. Ben Wiggins, Superintendent for Colquitt County Schools.

The new principal leaves the staff with one message ahead of the first day of school.

“We realized that we can’t capture their minds until we capture their hearts. So, we are very excited to use some of the strategies we have learned. To help us better establish relationships with our students, better establish relationships with each other, and help us better establish relationships with our parents,” said Dr. Purvis.

The kickoff to the school year will be Tuesday’s Senior Sunrise at Colquitt County High school. WALB News will be there live, bright and early at 6:30 a.m.

