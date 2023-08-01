Albany nuclear plant begins production

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A new nuclear plant, that the city of Albany has a share in, is now officially operating at its full commercial capacity.

Albany owns 22% of the nuclear plant’s number three and four units.

A nuclear power plant of this size has not been built for over twenty years in our area. But after many hold-ups, the project is finally in motion.

The plant will help to provide power for the citizens of Albany, as well as other areas of Georgia. It’s part of the initiative to move away from coal and find other solutions.

“This asset is going to produce power for the citizens of Albany for the next forty, maybe even eighty years to provide a significant amount of our power,” Ward 4 Commissioner Chad Warbington said. “And so really, it’s non-emitting. It’s more environmentally friendly.”

This power plant project will not cause a tax-rate increase for citizens.

