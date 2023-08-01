1 dead in Valdosta shooting, investigation ongoing

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - An early morning shooting in Valdosta left one man dead, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD).

On Tuesday at around 12:20 a.m., VPD officers responded to the 1400 block of Baytree Drive in response to a reported shooting.

Upon arrival, officers found an empty parking lot. After searching the area, officers say they found a 22-year-old man lying on the ground behind apartments with gunshot wounds.

He was declared dead at the scene.

During an initial investigation, Valdosta police detectives say they found that a fight led to the fatal gunfire in the parking lot.

The investigation is ongoing.

If anyone has any information, you are asked to call VPD at (229) 293-3145, the crime tip line at (229) 293-3091 or submit a tip here.

