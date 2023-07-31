Update: Jimmy John’s employees arrested following controversial video

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - The two Jimmy John’s employees seen spitting in food while working at the restaurant have been arrested.

The two Jimmy John’s employees were arrested on Friday. They are both charged with two counts of reckless conduct for causing harm or endangering bodily safety, according to the police report.

The arrests stem from a video of the two employees spitting in sandwiches meant for two other Jimmy John’s employees, Katelyn Phillips and Lainey Blanchard.

Phillips showed the responding officer the video of the two employees spitting in the sandwiches and the video of Phillips eating the sandwich.

One of the employees messaged Blanchard’s mother over Facebook about the incident.

“It was very well deserved,” the message said. “If you’re gonna put the video out, (put) the explanation of why we did it as well.”

According to the police report, Phillips’ friend was also sent messages over Snapchat about the incident. The employee said that the incident “stems from a joke that went too far.” She also said that nobody was served the food.

