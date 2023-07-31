Ask the Expert
TSPLOST funds to help transportation in Albany, Dougherty Co.

A walking trail from Downtown Albany to ASU will be funded through tax funds.
By Gabrielle Taite
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 7:32 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany and Dougherty County leaders came together on Monday to decide how your TSPLOST tax dollars will be spent this year.

The money is projected to go towards both the city and county’s initiatives for transportation infrastructure, including road resurfacing.

The county is set to receive $29 million in TSPLOST funding, which they will start collecting at the beginning of next year.

“One of the awesome things about TPLOST for citizens to realize is that half the money comes from visitors,” Ward 4 Commissioner Chad Warbington said. “From people who are coming from outside of our city and county. When they come in, they use our transportation, and they use our roads. "

There are also plans to complete a walking trail throughout Albany.

“We’re about to connect our trail from Albany State to downtown,” District 6 Commissioner Anthony Jones said. “That’s a key one because of the fact that we have students passing and walking, and their safety means everything to us. To keep them off the main road and going through the trails.”

I’m told residents will start seeing these projects come to life sometime next summer.

“We’re already in the middle of the first TSPLOST. So really, over the last several years, our amount of transportation projects has doubled if not tripled,” Warbington said. “So really that pace of work is going to continue if we renew TSPLOT number two which will be renewed in the November elections.”

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

