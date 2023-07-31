Ask the Expert
Thomas City Schools to install door system to protect students, teachers

This extra layer of protection prevents a situation similar to Parkland, where the shooter bursts out the door window and shoot students through the opening, according to the report.(Credit: Pixabay via MGN)
By WALB News Team
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 7:48 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Thomas City Schools in Thomasville will be taking precautions to protect faculty, staff and students from a potential active shooter, intruder or other security threat.

The installation of Code Red Guard will significantly protect the students in this school as they learn, the school system said.

“We searched for the best solution to protect our students,” Benjamin Tillman, safety coordinator at Code Red Guard, said. “Code Red Guard offered door locks and protection for the windows of the classroom doors, which is something we had not seen before.”

Code Red Guard’s door protection system allows educators to secure their classroom, including controlling door entry and blocking the window in under 15 seconds.

This extra layer of protection is aimed at preventing a situation similar to Parkland, where the shooter bursts out the door window and shoots students through the opening, according to the report.

“Our system can be quickly implemented during an active intruder situation,” Bill Daniels, owner and developer of Code Red Guard, said. “The steel door lock and window protector doesn’t rely on electronics or the internet to work. This is important because as protection systems become more popular, the reliance on electricity and the internet is a huge factor that could result in systems failure.”

On Tuesday, teachers with Thomas County Schools will be trained on the new security system.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

