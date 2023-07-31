National Indoor Soccer League team comes to Albany

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany will be the first expansion market for the 2024 season for the National Indoor Soccer League (NISL).

Entering into the third year of competition, Albany is the NISL’s third expansion market and the first outside of Florida.

“I am excited to be back in Albany,” NISL Commissioner Gary Tufford said. “Having worked in this market in previous leagues, I understand the importance of sports entertainment to the families of Albany. It has always been a fan-friendly environment and shall continue as such with the addition of our newest NISL team.”

While the team doesn’t have a name, they will play in the Albany Civic Center, part of the Flint River Entertainment Complex.

“We are thrilled to welcome the National Indoor Soccer League’s newest team to the Flint River Entertainment Complex,” General Manager Victor Landry said. “Albany and the surrounding communities have a rich history and legacy of excellence in sports. We are excited about this new indoor soccer team adding to that history and legacy. The addition of professional soccer to our venues’ family entertainment mix will bring a new level of excitement to the community. I can’t wait to see this high-energy sport played in our community.”

Community members have the opportunity to participate in a “Name the Team” campaign, giving them an immediate opportunity to engage with the area’s newest professional sports team. Submit your team name here.

Every game will feature a doubleheader of action that includes both a men’s and women’s contest.

More details regarding the team name, information about the ownership of the group, home season schedule, and more will be released later on.

