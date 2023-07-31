Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Best Life

Miller Co. T&F receives state championship rings

Video from WALB
By Morgan Jackson
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLQUITT, Ga. (WALB) - ”I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again. This group of boys and girls is one of the most talented groups I’ve ever coached. A group like this only comes around maybe once every ten years if ever. And I honestly believe that some coaches coach their entire careers and they never get a group like this”

For the Miller County Pirates it hasn’t been 10 or 20 but 43 years since they’ve seen a state championship title in Colquitt.

This past May the Pirates brought home gold in the boys 100 meter dash, girls 200 meter dash and girls 4x200 relay. The pirates got the bling to show that they are indeed state champions.

“It means a lot to know that all of our hard work has paid off over all the years,” said Zariyona Williams.

After bringing home 2 state titles on the girls side the Pirates girls team placed 3rd overall at the state meet.

The 200 meter champion says she knew she and her teammates had something special way before they crossed the finish line in May.

“Our sixth grade year when we went to Cairo for our state championships and we were running with the big teams and we were placing anywhere between second and third I knew we had a shot.”

The team set 7 school records this season. The only male to capture gold was J.P. Powell who hopes to be adding another ring to his finger next season. He says he knows exactly how to do it.

“Just work hard, like work over and over and keep going never stop.”

Coach Melanie Williams, a Miller County alum shares that receiving these rings means just as much to the Pirate community as it does to her and her athletes.

“After 40 years we finally bring home a state championship team. As we got back to Colquitt that night there were so many people at the school waiting on us. So they were excited just like we were and its just a great thing for our area because the kids are not used to this and this will be used to motivate other kids.”

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Lindsay Shiver
Thomasville community reacts to woman’s failed murder-for-hire plot against husband in Bahamas
Villa Gargano closed during the COVID-19 pandemic and reopened on Saturday.
Albany community reacts to Italian restaurant serving customers after closing down during COVID-19 pandemic
A former Dothan woman faces charges in the Caribbean that she and two men plotted...
Woman charged in plot to kill estranged husband, an Auburn football player
Lindsay Shiver (Left) charged with plot to kill estranged husband Robert Shiver (Right) but the...
Former Dothan pageant queen wanted husband dead: Reports
The suspect and victim were reportedly arguing around the time of the shooting, according to...
GBI, Ashburn police investigating deadly Saturday shooting, suspect in custody

Latest News

AFOA hosts Brockey Brock Camp
All-Star Football Officials Association hosts Brockey Brock Camp
VSU Media Day 2023
Blazers sound off at GSC media day
Video from WALB
Blazers sound off at GSC media day
Harry Douglas Back to School Bash
Former Atlanta Falcon Harry Douglas helps host back to school bash