Miller Co. T&F receives state championship rings

COLQUITT, Ga. (WALB) - ”I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again. This group of boys and girls is one of the most talented groups I’ve ever coached. A group like this only comes around maybe once every ten years if ever. And I honestly believe that some coaches coach their entire careers and they never get a group like this”

For the Miller County Pirates it hasn’t been 10 or 20 but 43 years since they’ve seen a state championship title in Colquitt.

This past May the Pirates brought home gold in the boys 100 meter dash, girls 200 meter dash and girls 4x200 relay. The pirates got the bling to show that they are indeed state champions.

“It means a lot to know that all of our hard work has paid off over all the years,” said Zariyona Williams.

After bringing home 2 state titles on the girls side the Pirates girls team placed 3rd overall at the state meet.

The 200 meter champion says she knew she and her teammates had something special way before they crossed the finish line in May.

“Our sixth grade year when we went to Cairo for our state championships and we were running with the big teams and we were placing anywhere between second and third I knew we had a shot.”

The team set 7 school records this season. The only male to capture gold was J.P. Powell who hopes to be adding another ring to his finger next season. He says he knows exactly how to do it.

“Just work hard, like work over and over and keep going never stop.”

Coach Melanie Williams, a Miller County alum shares that receiving these rings means just as much to the Pirate community as it does to her and her athletes.

“After 40 years we finally bring home a state championship team. As we got back to Colquitt that night there were so many people at the school waiting on us. So they were excited just like we were and its just a great thing for our area because the kids are not used to this and this will be used to motivate other kids.”

