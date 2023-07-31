Ask the Expert
Heat eases as rain chances rise

By Yolanda Amadeo
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 7:57 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Mostly sunny, hot and dry this afternoon. Isolated showers and storms east of I-75 will impact only a few into early evening. It’s been seasonably hot in the low-mid 90s but feeling hotter more like 100° - 104°. A Heat Advisory is in effect for Brooks, Lowndes and Thomas Co until 8pm with heat indices of 108° possible.

As a weak front slides south across #SGA this evening, drier air briefly returns for a drop in the humidity. However hot highs rise into the upper 90s with heat indices around 100° tomorrow. As moisture returns with chances of rain temperatures ease back into the low 90s even upper 80s late in the week.

Expect scattered showers and storms, more humidity and hotter mid 90s with heat indices 100° to 105° over the weekend into early week.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

First Alert Forecast