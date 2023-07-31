Ask the Expert
Georgia Department of Public Health warns of rare brain-eating amoeba found in fresh water

By Alicia Lewis
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - If your summer plans involve swimming in fresh bodies of water, the Georgia Department of Health (DPH) is sending out a warning after a Georgia resident died from a rare brain infection caused by a brain-eating amoeba.

Only one Georgia resident has died from the disease, so far this year, according to Kenneth Lowery, epidemiologist at DPH. This marks the sixth case in Georgia since 1962. It’s more common in the summer months because temperatures are much higher, and this particular organism thrives in very warm water.

The department says the United States typically generates about three cases of the disease a year. DPH is not naming the fresh body of water where the disease was found in because they say every lake, pond and river carries the same risk.

Symptoms include severe headache, nausea and vomiting. The disease is known to progress rapidly which can lead to seizures and a coma. Lowery says the disease is more common in males and children.

“The incubation period or the turn after exposure is typically one to twelve days more commonly it’s within five days. Majority of cases unfortunately end in death so once symptoms begin it’s a pretty rapid progression from no symptoms to pretty severe,” Lowery said.

If the disease is found in the water it would enter through your nose, according to DPH. The department is advising the community to try to keep your head above water or plug your nose.

The amoeba only affects humans not animals. Lowery says there is no cure so the best way to battle this is to avoid it.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

