APD searching for suspect in $6K robbery

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is searching for a burglary suspect.

Marcus Edward Blakely, 43, is wanted on a first-degree burglary charge. Blakely entered the home of his child’s mother without permission and took over $6,000 worth of property, according to APD.

He is described as 5′05 and 142 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should call Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or APD at (229) 431-2100.

