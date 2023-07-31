Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Best Life

APD searching for suspect in $6K robbery

Marcus Edward Blakely, 43, took over $6,000 worth of property after entering the residence of...
Marcus Edward Blakely, 43, took over $6,000 worth of property after entering the residence of his child's mother without permission.(Source: Albany Police Department)
By WALB News Team
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 6:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is searching for a burglary suspect.

Marcus Edward Blakely, 43, is wanted on a first-degree burglary charge. Blakely entered the home of his child’s mother without permission and took over $6,000 worth of property, according to APD.

He is described as 5′05 and 142 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should call Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or APD at (229) 431-2100.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Lindsay Shiver
Thomasville community reacts to woman’s failed murder-for-hire plot against husband in Bahamas
The owner said the incident happened on July 12.
Update: Jimmy John’s employees arrested following controversial video
Villa Gargano closed during the COVID-19 pandemic and reopened on Saturday.
Albany community reacts to Italian restaurant serving customers after closing down during COVID-19 pandemic
A former Dothan woman faces charges in the Caribbean that she and two men plotted...
Woman charged in plot to kill estranged husband, an Auburn football player
Lindsay Shiver (Left) charged with plot to kill estranged husband Robert Shiver (Right) but the...
Former Dothan pageant queen wanted husband dead: Reports

Latest News

Dougherty County teachers and staff kicked off the school year with a Back-to-school tailgate.
Dougherty Co. teachers prepare for back-to-school changes
If your summer plans involve swimming in fresh bodies of water, the Department of Public Health...
Georgia Department of Public Health warns of rare brain-eating amoeba found in fresh water
Only one Georgia resident has died from the disease, so far this year, according to Kenneth...
Georgia Department of Public Health warns of rare brain-eating amoeba found in fresh water
Photo of Lindsay Shiver
Thomasville community reacts to woman’s failed murder-for-hire plot against husband in Bahamas