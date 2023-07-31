APD searching for suspect in $6K robbery
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 6:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is searching for a burglary suspect.
Marcus Edward Blakely, 43, is wanted on a first-degree burglary charge. Blakely entered the home of his child’s mother without permission and took over $6,000 worth of property, according to APD.
He is described as 5′05 and 142 pounds.
Anyone with information regarding this incident should call Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or APD at (229) 431-2100.
Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.