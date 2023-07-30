Ask the Expert
Thomasville community reacts to woman’s failed murder-for-hire plot against husband in Bahamas

Lindsay Shiver (left) was charged with a plot to kill her estranged husband Robert Shiver (right) but the murder for hire failed.(Source: United Press International, Inc.)
By Fallon Howard
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 6:41 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - A Thomasville man is waiting for justice to be served after his wife was arrested in the Bahamas for allegedly hiring a hitman to kill him.

Lindsay Shiver, 36, of Thomasville allegedly hired a hitman to kill her estranged husband, Robert Shiver. Although this was a failed attempt, Lindsay is now behind bars as she waits for her trail, according to Bahama Court News.

One resident in the community was shocked to hear the news, as the name Lindsay Shiver sounded familiar to him.

“So that made us go a little further and dig a little deeper,” Colin Crocker, a Thomasville resident, said.

Many people told WALB on Saturday that they are shocked that something like this could have happened in their community. Now, they say they’re paying closer attention to their surroundings.

“I did not know the people but as far as community wise it just kind of shows that sometimes desperate people do desperate things. Some people do some crazy things but that’s life sometimes,” Hunter Rondello, a Thomasville resident, said.

Bahamian police uncovered the plot while searching the phone and social media app of a suspected burglar, the publication reported.

“It’s just sad, people don’t have to go that far ever. No one deserves any of that, and I just hope that the kids make it unscathed out of there, and hope everyone gets peace out of it,” Rondello said.

We will continue to follow the story as we get more details.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

