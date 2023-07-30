School is back in session in South Ga.
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 1:53 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Summer is coming to an end, which means many students are heading back to the classroom.
Some South Georgia schools are already back in session. However, there are still many students waiting for the school year to start.
While you wait, see what back-to-school events are happening near you to get school supplies before the school year starts for your child.
Here is a list of when different schools across South Georgia are back in session.
July 31
- Calhoun County Schools
- Calhoun County Elementary School
- Early County Schools
- Early County Elementary School
- Early County Middle School
- Early County High School
- Early County Learning and Opportunity Academy
- Quitman County Schools
- Stewart County Schools
- Stewart County Elementary School
- Stewart County Middle School
- Stewart County High School
- Terrell County Schools
- Cooper-Carver Elementary School
- Terrell Middle School
- Terrell High School
August 1
- Atkinson County Schools
- Atkinson County High School
- Atkinson County Middle School
- Willacoochee Elementary School
- Baker County Schools
- Baker County Pre-K
- Baker County Elementary School
- Baker County Middle School
- Baker County High School
- Clay County Schools
- Dougherty County Schools
- Albany Middle School
- Deerfield-Windsor Middle & Upper School
- Sherwood Elementary School
- Westover High School
- Dooly County Schools
- Dooly County High School
- Mitchell County Schools
- Mitchell Primary School
- Mitchell Elementary School
- Mitchell Middle School
- Mitchell High School
- Pelham Middle School
- Randolph County Schools
- Randolph Elementary School
- Randolph-Clay Middle School
- Randolph-Clay High School
- Worth County Schools
- Worth County Elementary School
August 2
- Ben Hill County Schools
- Fitzgerald High School College and Career Academy
- Colquitt County Schools
- Cox Elementary School
- Hamilton Elementary School
- Gray Junior High School
- Seminole County Schools
- Seminole County Elementary School
- Seminole County High School
- Lanier County Schools
- Lanier County Elementary School
- Lanier County Middle School
- Lanier County High School
- Miller County Schools
- Miller County Elementary School
- Miller County High School
- Miller County Middle School
August 3
- Grady County Schools
- Cairo High School
- Wilcox County Schools
- Wilcox High School
August 4
- Cook County Schools
- Cook Elementary School
- Echols County Schools
- Echols County Elementary/Middle School
- Echols County High School
- Irwin County Schools
- Irwin County Elementary School
- Irwin County Middle School
- Irwin County High School
- Turner County Schools
- Turner County Elementary School
- Turner County Middle School
- Turner County High School
August 7
- Berrien County Schools
- Berrien Elementary School
- Berrien Middle School
- Berrien Academy Performance Learning Center
- Lowndes County Schools
- Lowndes County High School
- Sumter County Schools
- Sumter County Primary School
- Thomasville City Schools
- Liberty Drive Elementary School
- Thomasville Middle School
- Thomasville High School
- Thomas County Schools
- Thomas County Central High School
- Valdosta City Schools
- Pinevale Elementary School
- Valdosta High School
- Valdosta Middle School
August 8
- Brooks County Schools
- Brooks County High School
August 9
- Coffee County Schools
- Ambrose Elementary School
- Coffee Middle School
- Coffee High School
- Lee County Schools
- Twin Oaks Elementary School
- Decatur County Schools
- Hutto Elementary School
- Bainbridge Middle School
- Bainbridge High School
September 5
- Webster County Schools
- Webster County Elementary/Middle School
Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.