School is back in session in South Ga.

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Summer is coming to an end, which means many students are heading back to the classroom.

Some South Georgia schools are already back in session. However, there are still many students waiting for the school year to start.

While you wait, see what back-to-school events are happening near you to get school supplies before the school year starts for your child.

Here is a list of when different schools across South Georgia are back in session.

July 31

Calhoun County Schools Calhoun County Elementary School

Early County Schools Early County Elementary School Early County Middle School Early County High School Early County Learning and Opportunity Academy

Quitman County Schools

Stewart County Schools Stewart County Elementary School Stewart County Middle School Stewart County High School

Terrell County Schools Cooper-Carver Elementary School Terrell Middle School Terrell High School



August 1

Atkinson County Schools Atkinson County High School Atkinson County Middle School Willacoochee Elementary School

Baker County Schools Baker County Pre-K Baker County Elementary School Baker County Middle School Baker County High School

Clay County Schools

Dougherty County Schools Albany Middle School Deerfield-Windsor Middle & Upper School Sherwood Elementary School Westover High School

Dooly County Schools Dooly County High School

Mitchell County Schools Mitchell Primary School Mitchell Elementary School Mitchell Middle School Mitchell High School Pelham Middle School

Randolph County Schools Randolph Elementary School Randolph-Clay Middle School Randolph-Clay High School

Worth County Schools Worth County Elementary School



August 2

Ben Hill County Schools Fitzgerald High School College and Career Academy

Colquitt County Schools Cox Elementary School Hamilton Elementary School Gray Junior High School

Seminole County Schools Seminole County Elementary School Seminole County High School

Lanier County Schools Lanier County Elementary School Lanier County Middle School Lanier County High School

Miller County Schools Miller County Elementary School Miller County High School Miller County Middle School



August 3

Grady County Schools Cairo High School

Wilcox County Schools Wilcox High School



August 4

Cook County Schools Cook Elementary School

Echols County Schools Echols County Elementary/Middle School Echols County High School

Irwin County Schools Irwin County Elementary School Irwin County Middle School Irwin County High School

Turner County Schools Turner County Elementary School Turner County Middle School Turner County High School



August 7

Berrien County Schools Berrien Elementary School Berrien Middle School Berrien Academy Performance Learning Center

Lowndes County Schools Lowndes County High School

Sumter County Schools Sumter County Primary School

Thomasville City Schools Liberty Drive Elementary School Thomasville Middle School Thomasville High School

Thomas County Schools Thomas County Central High School

Valdosta City Schools Pinevale Elementary School Valdosta High School Valdosta Middle School



August 8

Brooks County Schools Brooks County High School



August 9

Coffee County Schools Ambrose Elementary School Coffee Middle School Coffee High School

Lee County Schools Twin Oaks Elementary School

Decatur County Schools Hutto Elementary School Bainbridge Middle School Bainbridge High School



September 5

Webster County Schools Webster County Elementary/Middle School



Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.