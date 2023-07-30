First Alert Forecast

Ask the Expert
We are holding on to the heat in SWGA with only minimal chances for rain each day.
By Tommie Owens
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 7:42 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A marginal risk for damaging winds and flash flooding will continue slightly beyond midnight with lows in the mid-70s. For Monday, the big concern will surround temperatures as highs climb toward the mid to upper 90s. A heat advisory cannot be ruled out as heat indices may climb into the triple digits by Monday afternoon, but we are looking drier than Sunday with only isolated showers or storms possible. The chances for rain are looking fairly minimum as a ridge dominates the forecast through the middle of the week, but the heat will continue under this regime. Thankfully, models are hinting at lower dew points on Tuesday and Wednesday which could lead to less hazardous heat indices, but will still feel hot so still be cautious when outdoors. Lows will remain in the middle 70s during this period. As we close out the work week, the northwesterly flow will aid in the development of clusters of thunderstorms to move through the region. However, this will not prevent the heat as temperatures will continue to rise into the 90s and feel like triple-digits.

