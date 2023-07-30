Ask the Expert
City of Albany, Dougherty Co. partner to provide cooling stations to residents who need it

(WJRT)
By Lorenza Medley
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The city of Albany, with the assistance of Dougherty Co., will activate Operation Safe Place on Sunday and Monday.

The operation will give people a place to cool off during the day.

“According to current weather reports, the heat index will reach dangerous temperatures, and the City and County would like to offer shelter from the heat to those who need it,” the city said in a release.

Here is a list of the operating hours for the newly opened cooling stations:

June 30

  • The Lockett Station cooling station will operate on Sunday from noon-7 p.m. at 324 Lockett Station Rd.
  • The Dougherty County Public Library Central Branch cooling station in Downtown Albany will operate on Sunday from 2-6 p.m. and Monday from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. at 300 Pine Ave.

June 31

  • The Albany Transportation Center cooling station will operate from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. on Monday at 701 Willard Ave.
  • The Southside Library Branch cooling station will operate from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on Monday at 2114 Habersham Rd.
  • The Tallulah Massey Library Branch cooling station will operate from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on Monday at 2004 Stratford Dr.
  • The Westtown Library Branch cooling station will operate from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on Monday at 2124 Waddell Ave.
  • The Northwest Library Branch cooling station will operate from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. on Monday at 2507 Dawson Rd.

