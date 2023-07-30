All-Star Football Officials Association hosts Brockey Brock Camp

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Football season is knocking on the door. It’s not just high school football teams preparing themselves for another year. Officials from around South Georgia met at Deerfield Windsor to also brush up on their knowledge ahead of the season.

AFOA hosts Brockey Brock Camp (WALB)

The Director of the All-Star Football Officials Association Charles Stamper said “The camp is called the Brockey Brock camp. This camp is probably about 10 years old, it’s one of the better camps in Georgia high school and we do it now locally for our own group which is All-Star Football Officials Association (AFOF) Hey become eligable to work high school sports by attending this camp.”

Over 60 officials were in attendance at Deerfield Windsor. The morning started in the gym where local coaches took the time to thank the officials, of course it came with a few jokes about where exactly the coaches’ box is. Following that, the association reviewed new rules that’ll be implemented this season before they knew it, it was time to head outside for some hands-on training.

“It’s a lot easier for them to see, you know this is what we’re talking about, this is what you should be looking at. We were communicating with radio officials on the field, then we had radios officials that were not on the field with radios, and they can talk through different formations each one of the plays, right now they’e a lot more focused right now than they were at 8 o’clock when they came this morning” said Stamper. Camp attendants ranged from one to over 40 years of experience, while some are still in stripes looking to improve their officiating others hung up their whistles years ago but are still being recognized for their impact in sports.

Long-time official Wiley Grady was inducted into the AFOA Hall of Honor. The inductee said “Thank you for having me, I appreciate it, enjoyed my nearly 40 years of officiating basketball, football, baseball, and just got to know a lot of people, and a lot of people go to know me. I don’t know if that was good or bad.”

It wasn’t just past and present refs there today. The Associate Director of Georgia High School Association and former Doughtery football coach made an appearance to show his gratitude for all the officials do and continue to saying “It makes me feel great you know. we don’t have officials we can’t have the game, very improtant cant say enough about the individuals that want to go out and take time on their own to work on their craft and the betterment of our young people and the game”

Officials still have a few weeks before they’re back under the lights, as the season doesn’t officially kickoff until August 18.

