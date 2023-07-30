Ask the Expert
Albany community reacts to Italian restaurant reopening after closing down during COVID-19 pandemic

Villa Gargano closed during the COVID-19 pandemic and reopened on Saturday.
Villa Gargano closed during the COVID-19 pandemic and reopened on Saturday.(Source: WALB)
By Lorenza Medley and Fallon Howard
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 8:02 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany favorite has returned after closing down during the pandemic.

Villa Garganos has reopened after closing down during the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Saturday, Villa Gargano was packed with hungry and excited people sitting in the dining area and waiting in line to grab a slice of pizza.

Many of the customers who were at the restaurant on Saturday learned of its opening on Facebook.

Chris Nobles was sitting in the dining area of the restaurant. He said he felt excitement when he first heard that Villa Gargano was reopening.

“Even when he reopened the first time, everybody’s excited about the pizza,” Nobles said. “We want the pizza back. That’s what he’s done and everyone’s excited about it.”

Quinetta Hall learned of the restaurant’s reopening on Facebook. Hall said what makes the pizza the best is that it’s real Italian.

“This is the best pizza ever,” she said.

Waddell learned of the restaurant’s re-opening on Saturday morning when her cousin called her to tell her that the restaurant was open.

Cheryl Waddell first visited the restaurant in 1963 when she was in the 11th grade. She said she would always get the special when she went to the restaurant with her boyfriend on their Friday night dates.

“She says ‘It’s on Facebook. Go to my Facebook page,” Waddell said.

“Me and my boyfriend used to come and that was Friday night date night. He’d get the shrmip pizza and I’d get the special,” she said. “And he used to tease me and say they’d just scrape up whatever’s on the floor and put it on yours.”

When the restaurant closed in 2020, Waddell said she felt “pure sadness.”

Owner Johnny Gargano told WALB that the restaurant is not officially open yet, but he will post to Facebook when it is.

