Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Best Life

World War II veteran celebrating 103rd birthday credits red wine for his longevity

World War II veteran Sal Perce celebrated his 103rd birthday this week. (Source: WMTV)
By Abigail Leavins and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 11:35 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV/Gray News) - A World War II veteran and Wisconsin resident celebrated turning 103 years old this week.

Sal Perce was joined by the Lakeside Fire Department and several others to celebrate his birthday on Thursday.

Perce received WMTV’s Making a Difference Award in 2019 thanks to his volunteer work at a hospital at 101 years old.

“I like finding people I can talk to while helping them with whatever it is,” he said. “I find it refreshing. I’ll stay around an extra hour too as it doesn’t matter to me. I enjoy being there.”

Perce also served in the U.S. Army for nearly four years during World Warr II. He said people who see him volunteer are impressed by what he is doing at his age.

“There’s always something you can do,” he said. “You’re never too old.”

Perce said his three secrets to a long life are doctors, pharmacists and a glass of red wine every night.

Copyright 2023 WMTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photos from the scene of the shooting and barricade situation on Loxley Lane.
APD: Suspect charged for shooting man in the legs, barricading from police
From left to right: Darek Garner, Rontavis Garner Jr. and Imani Williams.
Teens arrested, identified in connection to Albany shooting death
From left to right, Kendrick McIver, Zavion Holmes, Kanivion Hill and Jacci Jackson
3 charged, 2 wanted after reportedly setting off fireworks in Ledo Rd. Walmart
Family of shooting victim Desmond Williams.
Albany shooting victim’s family still looking for justice 10 years later
The owner said the incident happened on July 12.
WATCH: Tifton Jimmy John’s employees fired after video shows them spitting in food

Latest News

FILE - Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon speaks during a news conference at the conclusion of the...
Ex-Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon joins push for third-party presidential bid as Democrats try to stop it
The suspect and victim were reportedly arguing around the time of the shooting, according to...
GBI, Ashburn police investigating deadly Saturday shooting, suspect in custody
Katie Ledecky of the U.S. celebrates after winning the women's 800m freestyle final at the...
Katie Ledecky passes Michael Phelps for most individual golds at world championships
FILE - A commercial airliner flies Northwest across Lake Michigan in front of the "Full Buck"...
Two supermoons in August mean double the stargazing fun