Phoebe, Arc of SWGA partner to give more job opportunities to those with disabilities

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Phoebe is joining forces with the Arc of Southwest Georgia to help those with intellectual and developmental disabilities find a job.

“I think that there is kind of a big misconception that people with disabilities they don’t want to work or maybe would have a lot of challenges in the workplace,” Executive Assistant for the Arc of Southwest Georgia Elizabeth Blount said. “But the folks that we serve, they’re incredible. They are husbands and wives. They work full-time. They drive. They live on their own independently. We’re just there to ensure that they have all of the support they need in the workplace to be successful.”

The Arc’s mission is to help those in their program with developmental disabilities find jobs. And they’re hoping other employers will hop onto to the trend of these types of partnerships.

While potential employees from the Arc have to go through the same hiring process as anyone else, they’re provided with some extra help.

“The Arc supplies employment coaches to come and work with the individuals on-site to make sure that they’re onboarding for the first three months maybe is solid. and they’re really understanding everything that they need to do. And that the supervisors are also a part of that process,” Jennifer Williams, who is the chief diversity inclusion and community benefit officer at Phoebe Putney, said.

Nicholas Daniel, who is on the autism spectrum, is the latest Phoebe Putney employee who was hired through the partnership. He says working in the hospital and having a job, in general, has helped him grow as a person.

“I was able to try to look at people when speaking to them somewhat, trying not to slur my words, making sure when you speak, you speak with clarity and you know what you’re going to say,” Daniel said. “Also, time management, making sure you work good with others. And that even though you are a part of a team, you also have to do things by yourself.”

Daniel has been with the Arc for several years. He says it’s helped him in many ways from finding housing, money management and basic living skills. Recently, he got the opportunity to work at Phoebe through the hospital’s partnership with the Arc.

“We’re people, same as you guys,” he said. “Even though we may talk and act and think differently, we still can do stuff. You just gotta give us a chance.”

Williams says she’s noticed a difference in Daniel’s demeanor since working at Phoebe.

“I’ve seen such a change in Nicholas since his first day to now,” Williams said. “He has really blossomed and when you say that his confidence has been elevated, it is absolutely evident in seeing him in his job every day. He’s interacting with people, he’s doing a fantastic job. I wish we had five more ‘Nicholas-es’.”

“Now he has his sights set on, you know, not just working. But also going to college and doing other things to be more independent in the community,” Blount said. “It has really given him confidence to reach further than maybe through originally he could.”

Daniels says his advice to other people on the spectrum or who have developmental disabilities would be this.

“You can’t give up,” Daniels said “Even though you may not be able to do a thing or perform an action or basically try to get a point across to someone or something, you just got to keep pushing it. You just gotta do it. But you also have to have the mental clarity to basically formulate a plan. A plan to basically get your achievements done.”

WALB is told there are many entry-level positions open at Phoebe through this collaboration. You can visit the Arc’s website here.

