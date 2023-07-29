Moultrie community shows support for recently opened Tropical Smoothie Cafe

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - Tropical Smoothie Cafe recently opened its doors to the community, as the first smoothie place in Moultrie.

The idea was to bring a healthy food option for people in the area to take advantage of.

“We both realized that Moultrie this is a tight net community, and we know people drive to Thomasville, Albany and Tallahassee, and we wanted to give them something that was here. We just felt like this particular franchise and this set of options would resonate with everybody,” Nancy Hemingway, owner of Tropical Smoothie Cafe, said.

Many people told WALB that they had been waiting a long time for this franchise to come. The owners hope to expand to at least three to four other locations in the near future.

What started off as just a topic of conversation turned into a recipe for success. Tropical Smoothie Cafe has only been open for three weeks now.

“Literally sitting in the hair salon chair and bouncing the idea off a Moultrie native. And decided I didn’t want to do this recipe alone; I needed a partner to do it. Her being a Moultrie native she put her fillers out there and was going to identify a partner for me and believe it or not that person happens to be next in line to get her hair cut,” Patti Meridian, co-owner of Tropical Smoothie Cafe, said.

Visitors today described the atmosphere as happy.

“It makes me feel excited, ready for the day, because the music is playing loud and it’s really good,” James D., former Moultrie resident and visitor, said.

“I like to try stuff different every time so I would just try something different but this time, I got the Kiwi Quencher and I’m happy about that,” Summer, former Moultrie resident and visitor, said.

Hemingway says she hopes that feeling lasts even after summer is over.

“I hope that they feel like they got a 5-, 10- or 15-minute vacation right. We really want the guest experience to be that you walk in here and leave your troubles outside and you walk in here and see a bunch of shiny happy faces that are smiling. And you get healthy fresh food that makes you feel like you are in the islands,” Hemingway said.

