Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Best Life

Moultrie community shows support for recently opened Tropical Smoothie Cafe

Tropical Smoothie Cafe has now been open for three weeks now. Residents now have access to not...
Tropical Smoothie Cafe has now been open for three weeks now. Residents now have access to not only smoothies but healthier eating options.(Source: WALB)
By Fallon Howard
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 6:27 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - Tropical Smoothie Cafe recently opened its doors to the community, as the first smoothie place in Moultrie.

The idea was to bring a healthy food option for people in the area to take advantage of.

“We both realized that Moultrie this is a tight net community, and we know people drive to Thomasville, Albany and Tallahassee, and we wanted to give them something that was here. We just felt like this particular franchise and this set of options would resonate with everybody,” Nancy Hemingway, owner of Tropical Smoothie Cafe, said.

Many people told WALB that they had been waiting a long time for this franchise to come. The owners hope to expand to at least three to four other locations in the near future.

What started off as just a topic of conversation turned into a recipe for success. Tropical Smoothie Cafe has only been open for three weeks now.

“Literally sitting in the hair salon chair and bouncing the idea off a Moultrie native. And decided I didn’t want to do this recipe alone; I needed a partner to do it. Her being a Moultrie native she put her fillers out there and was going to identify a partner for me and believe it or not that person happens to be next in line to get her hair cut,” Patti Meridian, co-owner of Tropical Smoothie Cafe, said.

Visitors today described the atmosphere as happy.

“It makes me feel excited, ready for the day, because the music is playing loud and it’s really good,” James D., former Moultrie resident and visitor, said.

“I like to try stuff different every time so I would just try something different but this time, I got the Kiwi Quencher and I’m happy about that,” Summer, former Moultrie resident and visitor, said.

Hemingway says she hopes that feeling lasts even after summer is over.

“I hope that they feel like they got a 5-, 10- or 15-minute vacation right. We really want the guest experience to be that you walk in here and leave your troubles outside and you walk in here and see a bunch of shiny happy faces that are smiling. And you get healthy fresh food that makes you feel like you are in the islands,” Hemingway said.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photos from the scene of the shooting and barricade situation on Loxley Lane.
APD: Suspect charged for shooting man in the legs, barricading from police
Family of shooting victim Desmond Williams.
Albany shooting victim’s family still looking for justice 10 years later
From left to right: Darek Garner, Rontavis Garner Jr. and Imani Williams.
Teens arrested, identified in connection to Albany shooting death
From left to right, Kendrick McIver, Zavion Holmes, Kanivion Hill and Jacci Jackson
3 charged, 2 wanted after reportedly setting off fireworks in Ledo Rd. Walmart
Cora Baker, left, in a photo from 2019.
Former Arlington police chief acquitted of aggravated assault charges

Latest News

Crime scene tape
Woman charged in plot to kill former husband, an Auburn football player
The suspect and victim were reportedly arguing around the time of the shooting, according to...
GBI, Ashburn police investigating deadly Saturday shooting, suspect in custody
Naegleria fowleri is an amoeba commonly found in warm freshwater and soil. It usually infects...
Georgia resident dies from rare ‘brain-eating’ infection, health department says
Despite his life ending tragically, family members say this story ending is the most beautiful.
Family seeks to preserve the legacy of new identified South Georgian killed during Korean War