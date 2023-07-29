GBI, Ashburn police investigating deadly Saturday shooting, suspect in custody

ASHBURN, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is assisting with the investigation of an early morning shooting that happened on Saturday in Ashburn.

The shooting happened around 2 a.m. in the 400 block of W. Madison Avenue in Ashburn, according to officials.

Officers located the victim upon arrival. Turner County EMS transported the victim to the hospital in Tifton. The victim was pronounced deceased shortly after.

The suspect and victim were reportedly arguing around the time of the shooting, according to officials.

The suspect has been taken into custody.

The Ashburn Police Department and GBI are actively investigating the shooting.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Ashburn Police Department at (229) 567-2323 or dial 911.

