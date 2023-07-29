Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Best Life

First Alert Forecast

A Heat Advisory and a Marginal Risk for storms are both possible on Sunday.
Video from WALB
By Tommie Owens
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 7:50 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Showers and thunderstorms remain possible this evening before daytime heating wanes. Overnight, we are muggy with lows in the mid-70s.

Sunday features showers, some strong to severe storms, and even the chance for dangerous heat as temperatures climb into the upper 90s. Heat index values could reach from 108 to 115 degrees, so limiting your time outdoors may be necessary. A heat advisory is in place until 7-8 PM on Sunday. Along with the heat, a marginal risk (1 out of 5) has been placed over the area due to the northwest flow that acts as a conveyor belt for storm development. This could lead to a new complex of thunderstorms producing strong to severe storms. The main threats include damaging wind gusts, lightning, small-sized hail, and heavy downpours. Sunday night features a few more storms and warm lows in the mid-70s.

Moving forward, we hold to the chance for showers and storms into the next work week. High pressure to our west will lock us into dangerous heat and a chance for a complex of thunderstorms to swing through the area each day under northwest flow. Firstly, temperatures will not fall out of the mid to upper 90s with heat index values staying in the triple digits. As those chances for showers and storms enter the forecast, we cannot rule out the chance for strong to severe storms if storms do develop. The only good news is that more cloud cover and higher precipitation chances could help back off on some of the heat. This pattern does not look to end even into the weekend.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photos from the scene of the shooting and barricade situation on Loxley Lane.
APD: Suspect charged for shooting man in the legs, barricading from police
Family of shooting victim Desmond Williams.
Albany shooting victim’s family still looking for justice 10 years later
From left to right: Darek Garner, Rontavis Garner Jr. and Imani Williams.
Teens arrested, identified in connection to Albany shooting death
From left to right, Kendrick McIver, Zavion Holmes, Kanivion Hill and Jacci Jackson
3 charged, 2 wanted after reportedly setting off fireworks in Ledo Rd. Walmart
Cora Baker, left, in a photo from 2019.
Former Arlington police chief acquitted of aggravated assault charges

Latest News

Video from WALB
Tommie's First Alert Forecast 07/29/23 6 PM
WALB First Alert Weather
Weekend rain and hotter temps
Video from WALB
First Alert Weather 6pm Friday July 28
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather