First Alert Forecast

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Showers and thunderstorms remain possible this evening before daytime heating wanes. Overnight, we are muggy with lows in the mid-70s.

Sunday features showers, some strong to severe storms, and even the chance for dangerous heat as temperatures climb into the upper 90s. Heat index values could reach from 108 to 115 degrees, so limiting your time outdoors may be necessary. A heat advisory is in place until 7-8 PM on Sunday. Along with the heat, a marginal risk (1 out of 5) has been placed over the area due to the northwest flow that acts as a conveyor belt for storm development. This could lead to a new complex of thunderstorms producing strong to severe storms. The main threats include damaging wind gusts, lightning, small-sized hail, and heavy downpours. Sunday night features a few more storms and warm lows in the mid-70s.

Moving forward, we hold to the chance for showers and storms into the next work week. High pressure to our west will lock us into dangerous heat and a chance for a complex of thunderstorms to swing through the area each day under northwest flow. Firstly, temperatures will not fall out of the mid to upper 90s with heat index values staying in the triple digits. As those chances for showers and storms enter the forecast, we cannot rule out the chance for strong to severe storms if storms do develop. The only good news is that more cloud cover and higher precipitation chances could help back off on some of the heat. This pattern does not look to end even into the weekend.

