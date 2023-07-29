Ask the Expert
2 separate meteor showers expected to peak this weekend

FILE - Two meteor showers are both expected to peak during the evenings of July 30 and July 31.
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 1:23 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
(CNN) - Mother nature will be putting on quite a show this weekend.

Stargazers will just have to look up to watch it.

Two meteor showers, the Delta Aquariids and Alpha Capricornids, are expected to peak Sunday and Monday evenings.

The Delta Aquariids are best seen in the Southern Hemisphere, but they will still be visible in the Northern Hemisphere, especially in the southern part of the United States.

They will just be lower on the horizon and the best time to see them is around 2 a.m.

The only downside is that the nearly-full moon may make them harder to see.

As for the Alpha Capricornids, this shower produces just a few meteors per hour.

However, they will be especially bright and the moon shouldn’t obscure their light.

Two meteor showers are both expected to peak during the evenings of July 30 and July 31. (NASA)

Special equipment is not needed to watch the showers, but it’s recommended to get as far away from artificial light as possible.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

