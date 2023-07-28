Weekend rain and hotter temps

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Overcast with light to moderate rain mostly along and east of I-75. Scattered showers continue through the evening. Conditions have brought some relief from the heat however it’s still warm and humid.

Tomorrow brings more clouds and rain as an area of low-pressure spins north. Showers start early on Saturday then become scattered. Not a washout but a grab an umbrella just in case. Summer heat and humidity creep up as highs top low 90s but it’ll feel about 5-10° warmer around 100°.

Off to dry start Sunday then scattered showers and storms late afternoon into the evening.

Temperatures and humidity rise Sunday through Tuesday with highs mid-upper 90s and heat indices 105°- 110° will come close to heat advisory criteria.

Following a very hot and humid with little rainfall, scattered showers return Friday into the weekend.

In the tropics, forecasters are watching a tropical wave in the eastern Atlantic. Odds of developing have increased to 60% over the next 7 days.

