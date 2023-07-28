Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Best Life

Valdosta City Schools hosts Family Safety Night ahead of the first day of school

Director Sabrina Smith hosted the engaging meeting with the community. Several say she made...
Director Sabrina Smith hosted the engaging meeting with the community. Several say she made them feel more confident about their child's safety for the upcoming school year.(Source: WALB)
By Mackenzie Petrie
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - When parents send their kids to school, they put their trust in school systems to protect students and keep them safe.

Valdosta City schools say they will continue to take that responsibility seriously this school year.

“I’m extremely proud to know that this is a top priority in Valdosta City Schools,” said Elizabeth Arrington, a mother with a student in the Valdosta City Schools system. “Our kids come to school and make it home safely,”

In a recent discussion on campus safety topics with parents, concerns about weapons, vaping, and drugs were raised. One way the school system is addressing concerns about weapons is through its new weapons safety detection devices. They are similar to metal detectors that will be implemented on all campuses.

“For safety, it truly takes a team effort. Collaboration and commitment from multiple disciplines,” said Sabrina Smith, Director of Safety and Security at VCS. “To have families come in and be proactive when giving them the information that we want them to know for the upcoming school year is very important.”

Last November, Valdosta City Schools received a hoax call about a school shooting. Over 50 law enforcement officers were on school grounds within seconds. Hundreds of concerned family members were also at the school, making it hard for needed personnel to respond. Several agencies secured the school, and there was no evidence of a shooter.

“Those who were in attendance truly took away from the idea about what we do within Valdosta City Schools as it relates to safety, and how we truly make safety our priority,” Smith, said.

If there’s a school emergency this year, the school system is asking parents NOT to come to the school. There will be a family reunification center for parents to wait for their children there instead-- if needed.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left to right: Darek Garner, Rontavis Garner Jr. and Imani Williams.
Teens arrested, identified in connection to Albany shooting death
The owner said the incident happened on July 12.
WATCH: Tifton Jimmy John’s employees fired after video shows them spitting in food
From left to right, Kendrick McIver, Zavion Holmes, Kanivion Hill and Jacci Jackson
3 charged, 2 wanted after reportedly setting off fireworks in Ledo Rd. Walmart
The victim was taken to Phoebe Main to be treated.
Report: Albany woman shot in the chest during shooting
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation

Latest News

Happy back-to-school season! Ms. Tucker has her second graders all set and ready for the start...
Tift County Schools kicks off the 2023-24 school year
Photos from the scene of the shooting and barricade situation on Loxley Lane.
APD: Suspect charged for shooting man in the legs, barricading from police
Knowing what to do when somebody goes into cardiac arrest is crucial, and having knowledge of...
There is an increased call for AED knowledge
Schools in Tift County had their first day back for the year.
Kicking off the first day of school in Tift County