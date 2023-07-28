Valdosta city leaders hosts ‘Coffee Conversations’ with the community

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Many people feel like they need a good cup of coffee to start the day, and one South Georgia city is using that urge to reach people in their town.

City officials invited community members to GUD Coffee for ‘Coffee Conversations’. An event hosted by the city of Valdosta that gives community members the opportunity to meet new city leaders and discuss important topics.

“It shows the community that we’re accessible. We want to hear their feedback,” Catherine Ammons, city of Valdosta assistant city manager, said. “We don’t have the opportunity to go out into the community every day, so when bringing that feedback to us lets us know what’s going on. When we walked in about 7:15 a.m., we already had people waiting for us so it shows us there’s a need.”

The city plans to host events like this quarterly, and there’s a demand for it. That was evident at Thursday’s event.

“I think it’s so important that we are here all together as a community,” Angela Ward a community member who attended the event, said. “Talking to the community and talking to the city managers is just so important for us to relate and us to talk and really see what’s going on with our city.”

City leaders took the opportunity to listen and learn from residents about what they feel can improve in Valdosta, like litter concerns and city-run programs.

“I can talk about infrastructure all day long, that’s what I feel is important for the city to move forward. But they brought forth things about our youth. What are we doing for our youth and homelessness,” Richard Hardy, Valdosta city manager, said.

“We’re going to gather with our department heads and those individuals that can really make an impact with the feedback we’re getting this morning,” Ammons said.

City officials say community members brought forth topics like infrastructure, the future that’s needed for the youth within this community, pickleball, which is growing tremendously within Valdosta and more.

“Pickleball is such a humongous addition to the country, to sports, and the health of people. And we’re happy that our city officials are listening,” Becky Crosby, a pickleball player in the Valdosta community, said.

“It’s a great opportunity for the citizens to come out and meet the people who takes care of the business and try to help things,” Elbert Powell, another pickleball player in the Valdosta community, said.

Dozens of community members attended the event for discussion. Making it one of the best ‘Coffee Conversations’ the city has hosted within its several departments.

“At the end of the day, we take the community and what’s important to them seriously. Listening to them, taking their input, and incorporating it into our vision. Making sure that they have a voice and that we’re listening to them. Then we make decisions based on the feedback they provide,” Hardy said.

Valdosta leaders also invite the community to voice their concerns at their city council meetings every first and third Thursday of the month — following the first Sunday.

