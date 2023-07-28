Ask the Expert
Tift County Schools kicks off the 2023-24 school year

The momentum was high today at Annie Belle Clark Elementary School as students were welcomed by their teachers with warm hugs, smiles and activities.
By Alicia Lewis
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Happy back-to-school season! Tift County Schools were one of the first districts in South Georgia to return to school on Friday.

The momentum was high today at Annie Belle Clark Elementary School as students were welcomed by their teachers with warm hugs, smiles and the first day of school activities. Ms. Tucker, a second-grade teacher, says impacting and being an inspiration for her students is what she lives for.

“I’m very excited this is my entire life. I spent the whole summer this summer getting ready to come back, and so being back in the classroom and getting to create a learning environment that’s engaging for students, it’s really my passion,” Tucker said.

The parents were pumped at the school’s drop-off line Friday. They told WALB they always feel that summer is not long enough but says they still made it enjoyable.

Annie Belle Clark Principal Stephanie Morrow says the students now have new Chromebooks this year. She told WALB says she’s looking forward to students getting a jump start on their academics. She says the first day always sets the tone for a successful year.

“I do believe in student engagement, and I believe that if students are having fun while their learning, I think they’ll grasp a lot of the concepts that we’re trying to move forward with,” Morrow said.

Welcome back students, and have an awesome year!

