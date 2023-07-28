Former Dougherty Co. administrator sends county commission chairman ante litem notice

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A former Dougherty County administrator has officially sent an ante litem notice to the Dougherty County commission chairman.

An ante litem notice serves as a precursor to a lawsuit. In this notice, dated July 26, former County Administrator Michael McCoy’s attorney listed the claims that they feel he is entitled to under the law.

Some of those claims against Chairman Lorenzo Heard and the commission include failure to provide a workplace free of retaliation and harassment, breach of contract and defamation.

It goes on to say that the commission violated McCoy’s rights and that he is filing a “charge of discrimination” with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission because of, “Retaliation for engaging in protected activity as a whistleblower.” McCoy’s attorney says they weren’t able to testify to that retaliation during the county’s proceedings on June 26th.

“A lot of folks were asking since this process is so unfair, why don’t you all just leave? We didn’t leave because we understood that we would live to fight another day, and that day is upon us,” Maurice King, McCoy’s attorney, said.

The ante litem concludes with a claim for $5 million, but notes that McCoy’s legal team would, “be willing to discuss other amounts in the spirit of compromise.”

WALB has reached out to the county attorney for the Dougherty County Board of Commissioners for a response and will keep you updated.

