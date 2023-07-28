Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Best Life

Former Dougherty Co. administrator sends county commission chairman ante litem notice

The ante litem notice ends with a claim for $5 million
The ante litem ends with a claim for $5 million.
By Jamie Worsley
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 7:13 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A former Dougherty County administrator has officially sent an ante litem notice to the Dougherty County commission chairman.

An ante litem notice serves as a precursor to a lawsuit. In this notice, dated July 26, former County Administrator Michael McCoy’s attorney listed the claims that they feel he is entitled to under the law.

Some of those claims against Chairman Lorenzo Heard and the commission include failure to provide a workplace free of retaliation and harassment, breach of contract and defamation.

It goes on to say that the commission violated McCoy’s rights and that he is filing a “charge of discrimination” with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission because of, “Retaliation for engaging in protected activity as a whistleblower.” McCoy’s attorney says they weren’t able to testify to that retaliation during the county’s proceedings on June 26th.

“A lot of folks were asking since this process is so unfair, why don’t you all just leave? We didn’t leave because we understood that we would live to fight another day, and that day is upon us,” Maurice King, McCoy’s attorney, said.

The ante litem concludes with a claim for $5 million, but notes that McCoy’s legal team would, “be willing to discuss other amounts in the spirit of compromise.”

WALB has reached out to the county attorney for the Dougherty County Board of Commissioners for a response and will keep you updated.

Our previous coverage:

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left to right: Darek Garner, Rontavis Garner Jr. and Imani Williams.
Teens arrested, identified in connection to Albany shooting death
The owner said the incident happened on July 12.
WATCH: Tifton Jimmy John’s employees fired after video shows them spitting in food
From left to right, Kendrick McIver, Zavion Holmes, Kanivion Hill and Jacci Jackson
3 charged, 2 wanted after reportedly setting off fireworks in Ledo Rd. Walmart
The victim was taken to Phoebe Main to be treated.
Report: Albany woman shot in the chest during shooting
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation

Latest News

A lawsuit claims Camilla Mayor Pro Tem Corey Morgan lives in Pelham, and that City Councilman...
Camilla councilmen appeal recent ruling by Mitchell Co. superior judge
Cora Baker, left, in a photo from 2019.
Former Arlington police chief acquitted of aggravated assault charges
Paperwork of the appeal claims that Pollard and Morgan can lawfully resume their elective...
Camilla councilmen appeal ruling by Mitchell Co. superior judge
Family of shooting victim Desmond Williams.
Albany shooting victim’s family still looking for justice 10 years later