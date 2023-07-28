Former Arlington police chief acquitted of aggravated assault charges

BAKER COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - The former police chief of Arlington who was fired after being charged with three counts of aggravated assault has been acquitted of all charges, according to South Georgia District Attorney Joe Mulholland.

After a two-day trial that started on Wednesday, Cora Baker was acquitted on charges that stemmed from a Dec. 3, 2020, grand jury indictment out of Baker County.

Mulholland said the judge felt like the evidence against Baker was insufficient and directed a not-guilty verdict for counts one and three of aggravated assault. He also said the witness in this case, Timothy Hatten recanted his previous testimony that Baker shot a gun at him. Baker said Hatten was a former boyfriend.

Hatten was also granted immunity to testify in Baker’s trial, but he still faces charges out of Baker County that include aggravated assault, false imprisonment and battery.

“It was an alleged shooting and then of course (at) the trial, he tried to say that ‘no, the gun was shot but it wasn’t pointed at anybody.’ The GBI’s initial investigation showed otherwise obviously,” Mulholland said.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was called to investigate a domestic violence and aggravated assault incident involving Baker and Hatten that happened on March 4, 2019. At the time of the incident, Baker was a deputy with the Terrell County Sheriff’s Office.

Mulholland said now the Police Officers Standard and Training (POST) will reevaluate Baker’s certification based on the initial GBI investigation and trial testimony.

WALB’s previous coverage:

