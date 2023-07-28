Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Best Life

Former Arlington police chief acquitted of aggravated assault charges

Cora Baker, left, in a photo from 2019.
Cora Baker, left, in a photo from 2019.((Source: File))
By Lenah Allen
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 1:18 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAKER COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - The former police chief of Arlington who was fired after being charged with three counts of aggravated assault has been acquitted of all charges, according to South Georgia District Attorney Joe Mulholland.

After a two-day trial that started on Wednesday, Cora Baker was acquitted on charges that stemmed from a Dec. 3, 2020, grand jury indictment out of Baker County.

Mulholland said the judge felt like the evidence against Baker was insufficient and directed a not-guilty verdict for counts one and three of aggravated assault. He also said the witness in this case, Timothy Hatten recanted his previous testimony that Baker shot a gun at him. Baker said Hatten was a former boyfriend.

Hatten was also granted immunity to testify in Baker’s trial, but he still faces charges out of Baker County that include aggravated assault, false imprisonment and battery.

“It was an alleged shooting and then of course (at) the trial, he tried to say that ‘no, the gun was shot but it wasn’t pointed at anybody.’ The GBI’s initial investigation showed otherwise obviously,” Mulholland said.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was called to investigate a domestic violence and aggravated assault incident involving Baker and Hatten that happened on March 4, 2019. At the time of the incident, Baker was a deputy with the Terrell County Sheriff’s Office.

Mulholland said now the Police Officers Standard and Training (POST) will reevaluate Baker’s certification based on the initial GBI investigation and trial testimony.

WALB’s previous coverage:

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left to right: Darek Garner, Rontavis Garner Jr. and Imani Williams.
Teens arrested, identified in connection to Albany shooting death
The owner said the incident happened on July 12.
WATCH: Tifton Jimmy John’s employees fired after video shows them spitting in food
From left to right, Kendrick McIver, Zavion Holmes, Kanivion Hill and Jacci Jackson
3 charged, 2 wanted after reportedly setting off fireworks in Ledo Rd. Walmart
The victim was taken to Phoebe Main to be treated.
Report: Albany woman shot in the chest during shooting
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation

Latest News

Happy back-to-school season! As you can see Ms. Tucker has her second graders all set and ready...
Tift County Schools kicks off the 2023-24 school year
City leaders were able to listen to community members concerns.
Valdosta city leaders hosts ‘Coffee Conversations’ with the community
It’s that time again. Classes are starting back for students in South Georgia. With a new...
School is back in session for Tift County Schools
Memorial Hospital and Manor reports they've seen a patient influx after another hospital had to...
Bainbridge hospital experiences patient influx due to OBGYN deserts