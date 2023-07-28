Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Best Life

First Alert Weather

Wetter & Cooler until Sunday
A tropical wave brings showers and cooler daytime temperatures today. A good chance of showers & thunderstorms continue Saturday. Sunday we lose the chances all
By Chris Zelman
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 6:46 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A tropical wave brings showers and cooler daytime temperatures today. A good chance of showers & thunderstorms continue Saturday. Sunday, we lose the chances allowing temps to soar. Heat advisories are likely by Monday. A weak cold front comes Tuesday taking the heat and humidity down to more seasonable weather.

First Alert Meteorologist

Chris Zelman

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Related Content

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather

Most Read

From left to right: Darek Garner, Rontavis Garner Jr. and Imani Williams.
Teens arrested, identified in connection to Albany shooting death
The owner said the incident happened on July 12.
WATCH: Tifton Jimmy John’s employees fired after video shows them spitting in food
From left to right, Kendrick McIver, Zavion Holmes, Kanivion Hill and Jacci Jackson
3 charged, 2 wanted after reportedly setting off fireworks in Ledo Rd. Walmart
The victim was taken to Phoebe Main to be treated.
Report: Albany woman shot in the chest during shooting
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation

Latest News

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
WALB First Alert Weather
Hot and humid with scattered showers
Video from WALB
First Alert Weather 6pm Thursday July 27
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather