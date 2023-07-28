First Alert Weather
Wetter & Cooler until Sunday
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 6:46 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
A tropical wave brings showers and cooler daytime temperatures today. A good chance of showers & thunderstorms continue Saturday. Sunday, we lose the chances allowing temps to soar. Heat advisories are likely by Monday. A weak cold front comes Tuesday taking the heat and humidity down to more seasonable weather.
First Alert Meteorologist
Chris Zelman
Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.