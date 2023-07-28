Camilla councilmen appeal recent ruling by Mitchell Co. superior judge

CAMILLA, Ga. (WALB) - Camilla Mayor Pro Tem Corey Morgan and Councilman Veterra Pollard have filed an appeal against a recent ruling by a Mitchell County superior judge.

In January, WALB News 10 reported on a lawsuit, accusing the pair of living outside of Camilla, which would be a violation of holding a seat on the council.

In July, the judge verbally ruled against them, saying they refused to provide testimony and evidence that they were required by law to provide.

The judge planned to issue a written order to remove them from office.

The appeal paperwork sent to us by Morgan, filed on Thursday, claimed the July 20 final judgment is now “suspended” pending a filing ruling by the Georgia Supreme Court.

As a result, the document also claims that Pollard and Morgan can lawfully resume their elective positions.

It is unclear if the pair will be taking their place on the council again.

WALB will keep you updated as this story develops.

