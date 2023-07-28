Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Best Life

APD: Suspect charged for shooting man in the legs, barricading from police

WALB spoke to a resident that lives in the same apartment complex who said the standoff lasted for around an hour and a half.
By Seth Feiner and WALB News Team
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A suspect has been arrested after Albany police say he shot a man and then barricaded himself.

Officers responded around 2 p.m. to the 2100 block of Locksley Lane on a report of a shooting.

After they arrived, they saw they found James Tillman, 28, shot the 37-year-old male victim in both legs, according to a police release. Before being arrested, APD says Tillman barricaded himself inside an apartment on Locksley Lane.

WALB spoke to a resident that lives in the same apartment complex who said the standoff lasted for around an hour and a half.

Photo from the scene of the shooting and barricade situation
Photo from the scene of the shooting and barricade situation(Source: WALB)

The victim was taken to Phoebe Main with non-life-threatening injuries.

Tillman was arrested and charged with aggravated assault.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left to right: Darek Garner, Rontavis Garner Jr. and Imani Williams.
Teens arrested, identified in connection to Albany shooting death
The owner said the incident happened on July 12.
WATCH: Tifton Jimmy John’s employees fired after video shows them spitting in food
From left to right, Kendrick McIver, Zavion Holmes, Kanivion Hill and Jacci Jackson
3 charged, 2 wanted after reportedly setting off fireworks in Ledo Rd. Walmart
The victim was taken to Phoebe Main to be treated.
Report: Albany woman shot in the chest during shooting
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation

Latest News

Happy back-to-school season! Ms. Tucker has her second graders all set and ready for the start...
Tift County Schools kicks off the 2023-24 school year
Director Sabrina Smith hosted the engaging meeting with the community. Several say she made...
Valdosta City Schools hosts Family Safety Night ahead of the first day of school
Knowing what to do when somebody goes into cardiac arrest is crucial, and having knowledge of...
There is an increased call for AED knowledge
Schools in Tift County had their first day back for the year.
Kicking off the first day of school in Tift County