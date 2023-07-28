APD: Suspect charged for shooting man in the legs, barricading from police

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A suspect has been arrested after Albany police say he shot a man and then barricaded himself.

Officers responded around 2 p.m. to the 2100 block of Locksley Lane on a report of a shooting.

After they arrived, they saw they found James Tillman, 28, shot the 37-year-old male victim in both legs, according to a police release. Before being arrested, APD says Tillman barricaded himself inside an apartment on Locksley Lane.

WALB spoke to a resident that lives in the same apartment complex who said the standoff lasted for around an hour and a half.

Photo from the scene of the shooting and barricade situation (Source: WALB)

The victim was taken to Phoebe Main with non-life-threatening injuries.

Tillman was arrested and charged with aggravated assault.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.