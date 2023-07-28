Albany shooting victim’s family still looking for justice 10 years later

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Dougherty County district attorney says his intention is to retry the murder charges against Maurice Jimmerson after his recent trial ended with a jury that could not reach a verdict.

Jimmerson is one of four men charged with shooting and killing two Albany men in 2013, Desmond Williams and William Davis, Jr. WALB has reported that Jimmerson spent 10 years in jail waiting for a trial. His attorney believes the wait violated Jimmerson’s Sixth Amendment right to a speedy trial. The parents of Desmond Williams say they are also frustrated by the long time for his trial.

After 10 years they are still waiting for justice for their son. Willie and Shirley Williams say after 10 years, they still grieve for their only child, 20-year-old son Desmond.

“Ain’t no moving on. Man, that’s my baby. You know what I mean. Ain’t no moving no. Closure, ain’t no closure. He is gone. How can I live like that? He was my son, man,” Willie Williams said.

Family of shooting victim Desmond Williams.

Desmond and William Davis were gunned down in a drive-by in March 2013, in the 500 block of Willard Avenue, Right in front of the Williams’ home. Investigators say more than 50 shots were fired at the pair, as they stood by a car.

Five men were arrested for the murders. Three have been found not guilty in the years since. One has died. Jimmerson, is still in jail, expected to be tried again.

The Williams have been at all the trials and plan to attend the upcoming one to make sure Desmond is not forgotten.

“Do you think he will ever get justice?” WALB’s Jim Wallace asked.

“I hope, I hope, I hope, I hope he does,” Willie said.

“I’m holding on. I’m holding, because I said that, I promised my son that I was going to hold on to the end,” Shirley Williams said.

The Williams still live in the same home on the street where the shooting happened. They have never changed Desmond’s room.

“We are not doing too good about it. You know it happened here in my front yard. Every time I come out the door, it just hits me all over again. Everyday. It’s not been good,” Willie said.

“If they get off, I’m just going to leave it up to God. That’s all I can do. But I’m still going to live. And I’m still going to try to protect my son, like every other mother,” Shirley said.

Investigators say Desmond was a victim of senseless gang and gun violence. A decade later, his parents are still grieving and still waiting for justice.

WALB tried to reach out to Davis’ family as well, but could not reach them. Willie said he talked to Davis’ mother at the end of Jimmerson’s July trial.

