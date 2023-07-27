Ask the Expert
School is back in session for Tift County Schools

"There are tons of protocols to help with the safety and security of our teachers and students," Tift County Schools superintendent said for this school year.
By Alicia Lewis
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 7:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - It’s that time again. Classes are starting back for students in Tift County on July 28. With a new academic year, a lot of changes are being enforced.

One of the biggest changes for this upcoming school year is the start and end times for each school. The elementary schools are starting at 7:45 a.m. and end at 2:45 p.m. According to Tift County School Superintendent Adam Hathaway, that’s going to allow the high school and middle schools grades 6th - 12th to start at 8:30 a.m.

Other changes are, kindergarten-5th-grade students will now be on separate school buses, instead of riding with the 6th-12th graders.

“It’ll help with the discipline issues on school buses and providing a safe environment, which is what we’re always looking for here in Tifton,” Hathaway said.

Safety is everyone’s number one concern. Hathaway says they have increased patrols at all of the schools for extra security. For teachers, if they see anything suspicious, they have a badge that prompts lockdowns in the building. This also notifies local law enforcement.

“There are tons of protocols to help with the safety and security of our teachers and students,” Hathaway said.

