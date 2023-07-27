Junior Law Enforcement Academy camp kicks off in Thomasville

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) -The Thomasville Police Department is back with its annual Junior Law Enforcement Academy.

The first day was an exciting introduction to the world of policing. From training on this course to learning the technical side of the career field, campers say they’re finding a new love for law enforcement.

“I learned how to do things if I’m left alone,” said first-year camper Jayla Duncan. “I know how to do CPR and things like that.”

This camp brings kids throughout the community of Thomasville together to learn about the specialty positions of law enforcement. The campers got to see and learn how a bomb is diffused, and how the GBI uses a robot to help.

“We’ll also have Crime Scene Investigation throughout the week,” said Corporal Crystal Parker. “We’ll have the US Marshall Service, Criminal Investigation Service, K-9, we try to give them a little look into all the positions there could be if they choose a career in law enforcement.”

Campers are not only learning about the day-to-day operations of law enforcement, but they’re taking home life lessons too.

“It’s fun, and it teaches us about the people who are out there daily risking their lives to save our lives,” said first-year camper Lauren Meehan. “They help protect us in many different ways, and it’s fascinating to see all the different ways they help keep us safe.”

The camp is breeding the next generation of officers as well.

“I want to help people make things right,” said first-year camper Keithg Fielder. “I’m either going to join the police academy and come out to be a patrolling officer or go into the army.”

The campers also got a chance to learn about forensics.

Students at the Thomasville Police Department Junior Law Enforcement Academy learned new ways to take measurements of crime scenes, fingerprinting and digital forensics. Crime Scene Investigator Lisa Maxwell taught the students today.

“We talked a little about social media also, and different types of evidence, we get on crime scenes, trace evidence, DNA, fingerprints, ballistics, there’s just a wide range of topics that we talked about briefly today in class,” said Maxwell.

The kids at this camp got a chance to make shoe impressions and to see what real CSIs do on a daily basis.

“When we have a suspect that will walk across a dirt field or dirt, they’re leaving an impression, and we need to able to capture it with each photography or a cast,” said Maxwell. “This is a cast that we use once we have the students put their shoe impression in the dirt, we mix up the cast material, and they gently pour it in the mold of their shoe that they just stepped in the dirt.”

“I’m going to be either Georgia State Patrol, Game Warden, or Florida Highway Patrol,” said camper Tucker Allen. “I don’t like to be in one place, I like to see everything, I like to explore.”

Camper Mallory Tucker says learning forensics is going to be beneficial for her, especially if she wants to become a detective.

The Camp continues all week with different units of Law Enforcement teaching the campers.

