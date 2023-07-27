Hot and humid with scattered showers

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Summer heat and humidity continue to produce unpleasant conditions outdoors. However, isolated areas of light-moderate rain are moving W-NW across #SGA. A few get wet while most remain dry through the evening.

Tomorrow brings more clouds as an area of low-pressure pushes moisture inland. Rain chances rise to 40% during the afternoon. Highs top low 90s but it’ll like 100°-103°.

Scattered afternoon showers and storms are likely on Sunday then isolated on Sunday and Monday before drying out into midweek.

Temperatures and heat indices peak Sunday and Monday with highs mid-upper 90s and heat indices 105°- 110°. Readings near and possibly top heat advisory criteria.

Few changes as summer conditions hot and humid with very little rain slide into August.

In the tropics, a tropical wave in the eastern Atlantic has a 40% chance of development over the next 7 days.

