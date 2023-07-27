Ask the Expert
Former Atlanta Falcon Harry Douglas helps host back to school bash

Video from WALB
By Morgan Jackson
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 12:11 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - With the start of the 2023 school year just a little over a week away, many in the community are looking to send children back to school with everything they need. At ASU West Campus, Peach State Health Plan held a back to School bash with a very special guest.

Former Atlanta Falcons Wide Receiver and current ESPN Analyst Harry Douglas brought every bit of fun to the back to school bash. In addition to an exciting dance battle the day included a school supply giveaway, photo booth, face panting, food and much more.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

