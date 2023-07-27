Ask the Expert
Coffee Regional Medical Center to receive funding for telehealth, surgeries facilities

Coffee Regional Medical Center (CRMC) is set to receive federal funds through a push to better fund rural healthcare in Georgia.
Coffee Regional Medical Center (CRMC) is set to receive federal funds through a push to better fund rural healthcare in Georgia.(WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 11:31 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - Coffee Regional Medical Center (CRMC) is set to receive federal funds through a push to better fund rural healthcare in Georgia.

The combined $3.3 million grant, part of the federal American Resuce Pla. Act (ARPA), will be split between Coffee Regional and other healthcare facilities around the state.

$2.3 million will go towards building and expanding telehealth services. $1 million will go towards CRMC investing in areas for surgeries and other procedures.

