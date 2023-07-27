Ask the Expert
Bowel to brain: Removing metastasized cancer

Cancers that metastasize to the brain are particularly difficult to stop.
By Ivanhoe Newswire
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 11:02 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BALTIMORE, Md. (Ivanhoe Newswire) – Cancer that metastasizes to the brain can be one of the most difficult to fight. So, doctors are incorporating new tools to beat this deadly foe.

Dorothy Barber was diagnosed with bowel cancer that had spread into 19 lymph nodes after experiencing pain in her side for two years. She underwent surgery, chemo and immunotherapy for 14 months. Then, she started experiencing something new.

“I started with what I thought was vertigo, and I had some dizziness, balance issues,” Dorothy recalls.

Imaging showed an adenocarcinoma — cancer of the brain.

“They discovered a grape-sized tumor near my cerebellum and spinal cord,” she adds.

Mercy Medical Center neurosurgeon, Dr. Jon McIver utilized this stealth navigation system to map out the tumor before surgery. In surgery, he made a very small incision.

“Then, we can travel through the brain, separating pathways until we find the tumor. The challenge in our patient’s case was the tumor wasn’t here on the surface, it was all the way back here,” Dr. McIver explains to Ivanhoe.

Dorothy says, “They biopsied the tumor that they removed, and they found that it was the same cancer from my bowel.”

With the tumor removed, Dorothy got another surprise – a song her husband had written just for her.

Dr. McIver says what’s groundbreaking in brain cancer treatment is pairing neuro-mapping and surgery with immunotherapy, because it primes the immune system to recognize the tumor cells as foreign.

Contributors to this news report include: Donna Parker, Producer; Kirk Manson, Videographer; Roque Correa, Editor.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

