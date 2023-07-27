Bainbridge hospital experiences patient influx due to OBGYN deserts

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - With more labor and delivery departments closing at a faster rate across South Georgia, other hospitals like Memorial Hospital and Manor in Bainbridge are picking up the slack, having to serve additional patients on top of the ones they already have.

Since April, around 170 new patients have transferred to Memorial Hospital’s Magnolia Women’s Center. That influx came after Donalsonville Hospital closed its labor and delivery department in June.

After Donalsonville Hospital shut down its labor and delivery department, expectant mothers had to scramble to find new OBGYN care. (walb)

“We’re delivering I want to say a quarter more babies,” said Dr.Jason Moye, OBGYN and Memorial and Manor Chief of Staff. “With the population sizes, rural hospitals can’t keep their doors open financially. So we’re going to pick up the slack and do what we can.”

Those babies are coming from mothers who had to scramble to find new labor and delivery facilities closest to them.

“It was really scary to just think we would have to go all the way to Albany, or all the way to Dothan, or I mean just anywhere,” said Samantha Lave, Magnolia Woman’s Center patient.

Memorial Hospital has been able to pick up that slack thanks to more staffing. Despite an ongoing nursing shortage, the hospital was able to hire five nurses and a scrub tech along with a new physician specialist. Additional surgical equipment and renovations are also helping to relieve the stress of increased patient intake.

Renovations and more staffing have helped to relieve stress due to the patient influx. (walb)

“You know, being in a small community, we kind of have that community support with the Georgia Heart. They’ve funded all these upgrades and renovations and we’re thankful,” Moye said.

The hospital also is also offering more resources, such as office visits in Donalsonville on Monday afternoons in the fall, along with one day a week in Blakley. Click here for more information.

