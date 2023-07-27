Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Best Life

Baby giraffe dies just days after its mother

The Cameron Park Zoo team says it is grieving after the death of a baby giraffe named Zuri. (Source: KWTX)
By Joe Ashley and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 8:50 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) - A Texas zoo says a baby giraffe has died just days after its mother.

According to the Cameron Park Zoo, its team is grieving after the death of a baby Masai giraffe named Zuri.

The zoo announced Zuri’s death over the weekend. The team said she died just about a week after her mother, Penelope.

“The Cameron Park Zoo staff is deeply saddened by the loss of Zuri,” a spokesperson for the zoo shared.

Zookeepers said they were transitioning Zuri to a milk formula while having her connect with another female giraffe named Jenny in the herd.

Zuri’s development was being monitored by veterinarians and staff, according to the zoo.

“We appreciate the continued support of the community in this difficult time,” the zoo shared.

An autopsy has been ordered to determine Zuri’s cause of death. Staff said it will also have an independent review done.

The results will take several weeks, zoo officials said.

Copyright 2023 KWTX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New dashcam footage shows the Fayetteville police pursuit leading up to a shooting death an...
Albany victim’s family speaks out after kidnapping and murder, dashcam footage released
According to Crisp County Sheriff's Office, the best advice for residents is to keep...
Pine straw scams on the rise across Georgia, here’s what to look out for
During the burglary, the former deputy committed multiple crimes that led to his current charges.
GBI arrests former Cook Co. deputy accused of burglary
Cypress Grille and the conference center will remain open.
Most of Lake Blackshear Resort to be demolished
This landscape that used to be Grand Park Golf Course will be transformed into South Georgia’s...
New entertainment complex coming to Lee County in 2024

Latest News

FILE - Sierra Canyon's Bronny James (0) smiles during a high school basketball game against...
No new details on Bronny James 2 days after cardiac arrest during USC basketball practice
FILE - The Labor Department's Wage and Hours Division is investigating the employers of all...
Mississippi teen’s death in poultry plant shows child labor remains a problem, feds say
The jury deliberated less than an hour before convicting Taylor Schabusiness.
Jury convicts Green Bay woman of killing, dismembering former boyfriend
President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden arrives for a court appearance, Wednesday, July 26,...
Hunter Biden’s plea deal on hold after federal judge raises concerns over the terms of the agreement