AT&T and Strive2Thrive event give away 50 laptops in Albany, help connect tech. and learning

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Thursday night in downtown Albany saw 50 refurbished laptops being given away at Strive2Thrive an Albany-based initiative that provides support and resources to people looking to better their finances.

Since 2009, they’ve provided coaching, training, and technical assistance to, “help families move from poverty to prosperity.”

50 refurbished laptops will be given to Albany students and families as part of AT&T’s nationwide commitment to help bridge the digital divide. The laptops, funded by an AT&T donation to Human IT, will be given to Albany area residents in need. AT&T is working with Human IT to give individuals and families with Strive2Thrive with laptops and digital literacy resources to help them fully participate in our digital world.

“At Strive2Thrive, our mission is to provide the families we serve with the resources they need to overcome poverty and succeed,” said Alvita Swain, Executive Director of Strive2Thrive. “In today’s world, technology is essential in how we access virtual learning, apply for jobs and connect with others. We are grateful for AT&T’s donation of these laptops and the impact it will have on how our students and families connect to the future.”

This giveaway is part of the AT&T Connected Learning initiative, created as part of a $2 billion commitment from 2021- 2023, to help close the digital divide.

“Closing the digital divide is a top priority in Southwest Georgia and throughout the state, and AT&T’s investment in the Albany community is helping us accomplish just that,” said Senator Freddie Powell Sims. “Through AT&T’s laptop donation, more Albany students and families will have access to essential technology and connectivity that will help them reach their full potential in the classroom and in life.”

