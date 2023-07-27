Ask the Expert
3 charged, 2 wanted after reportedly setting off fireworks in Ledo Rd. Walmart

From left to right, Kendrick McIver, Zavion Holmes, Kanivion Hill and Jacci Jackson
From left to right, Kendrick McIver, Zavion Holmes, Kanivion Hill and Jacci Jackson(Source: Lee County Sheriff's Office)
By WALB News Team
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LEE COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - Three suspects have been arrested and charged, and two suspects are still wanted after allegedly setting off fireworks in a Leesburg Walmart.

The incident happened on July 3rd after reports after the Walmart on Ledo Road was evacuated following fireworks being set off.

After releasing photos of five male suspects, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) has now arrested or identified all of the suspects.

  • Kendrick Malik McIver, 18, is charged with second-degree arson, reckless conduct and second-degree criminal damage to property.
  • Zavion Marquise Holmes, 17, is charged with second-degree arson, reckless conduct and second-degree criminal damage to property.
  • One male juvenile is charged with second-degree arson, reckless conduct and second-degree criminal damage to property
  • Kanivion Arnez Hill, 18, and Jacci Semaj Jackson, 17, are wanted on the same charges listed above.

LCSO says the fireworks caused thousands of dollars worth of damages.

If you have any information on the suspects still wanted, you are asked to call the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 759-6012.

