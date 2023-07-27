Ask the Expert
1 killed, 16-year-old injured in Albany shooting

Officers responded to the shooting around 8:30 Wednesday night.
By Seth Feiner
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 8:33 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A person has been killed and a teenager injured after a Wednesday night Albany shooting.

Albany police officers were called around 8:30 p.m. to 500 Block of Dorsett Avenue to a report of a possible shooting.

When they arrived, they found Deoandra Devon Butler, 27, dead in the road from several gunshot wounds, according to APD. A 16-year-old victim was found injured nearby and taken to Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

This is an active investigation. If anyone has information on the shooting, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or a police investigator at (229) 431-2100.

