Westtown Library hosts animal ABCs to teach local children about exotic animals

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Visitors from Chewhaw Park came to educate Dougherty County YMCA kids on different animals like the African Ball python, Western rat snake, Savannah monitor and Eastern box turtle which were all in attendance on Wednesday.

“We live in a very ecologically diverse area in Georgia and we’re very lucky to have all of these different species of animals, Education Manager for the Artesian Alliance Ashley Kelly said. “And so one of the things that we can incorporate into our presentations is not just a conservation message, but also how to react or interact with an animal when we see it in the wild.”

Kids even got the chance to touch the animals after the presentation and they said that they learned a lot.

“About how they eat. About how they camouflage. About how they use the restroom. Don’t be too scared of the animals and be brave!” the kids said.

One animal, in particular, was extremely popular with the kids.

“Today, I included information about snakes because it is summer time,” Kelly said. “We’re going to be seeing a lot of animals out and about especially those that are ectothermic. So it’s important to educate them about not if, but when they see these animals.”

If you’d like to take your kids to see even more animals, Chehaw Park is open from 8 a.m.- 6 p.m. on weekdays and weekends.

