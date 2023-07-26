Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Best Life

WATCH: Worker slips while feeding 700-pound gator

A scary moment at the Gator Farm!
By KKTV and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 2:34 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOSCA, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) - Elvis, the 12-foot and 700-pound gator at Colorado Gator Farm, nearly made a meal out of a worker, KKTV reports.

Video shows the moments when the worker tries to toss Elvis a full turkey but slips. Suddenly, Elvis charges at the man.

Thankfully, the worker is fine.

Getting close to the animals as guests watch is their normal way of feeding them.

KKTV anchor Matt Kroschel was visiting when it happened and said the scene was “quite tense.”

While the Colorado Gator Farm is back open, it’s also still recovering from a fire earlier this year. A GoFundMe was created to help the farm with the cleanup and rebuilding process.

The Colorado Gator Farm rescues the animals in their facility.

Close call with Elvis the Gator during feeding time!

Copyright 2023 KKTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New dashcam footage shows the Fayetteville police pursuit leading up to a shooting death an...
Albany victim’s family speaks out after kidnapping and murder, dashcam footage released
During the burglary, the former deputy committed multiple crimes that led to his current charges.
GBI arrests former Cook Co. deputy accused of burglary
According to Crisp County Sheriff's Office, the best advice for residents is to keep...
Pine straw scams on the rise across Georgia, here’s what to look out for
Cypress Grille and the conference center will remain open.
Most of Lake Blackshear Resort to be demolished
The victim was taken to Phoebe for further treatment after two EMS medical units responded to...
Albany police investigate Sunday stabbing

Latest News

File - Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell speaks after a Federal Open Market Committee...
Federal Reserve raises its key rate for 11th time by a quarter-point in its drive to slow inflation
FILE - Cars for sale line the road at a used auto dealership in Philadelphia, Thursday, Sept....
Car buyers bear a heavy burden as Federal Reserve keeps raising rates: Auto-loan rejections are up
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John...
Senate GOP leader McConnell briefly leaves news conference after freezing up mid-sentence
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said he was fine after briefly freezing and being walked...
McConnell: 'I'm fine'
Senate GOP leader McConnell freezes up mid-sentence during news conference